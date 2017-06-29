FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 11:36 PM / a month ago

RPT-Japan May core CPI rises 0.4 pct yr/yr

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alert)
    TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed
on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.4 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices were unchanged in May from a year ago.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, were unchanged in June from a year earlier,
versus economists' median estimate that prices were unchanged
from the same period a year ago.
(For queries, contact Stanley White at:
stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters
Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)

