RPT-Japan Dec core CPI rises 0.9 pct yr/yr

(Attaches to additional alert) TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.9 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December from a year ago. Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.7 percent in January from a year earlier, versus a 0.8 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll. (For queries, contact Stanley White at: stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984) (Reuters Messaging: stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net)