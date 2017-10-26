FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 0.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Middle East
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Spain
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Editor's Picks
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 26, 2017 / 11:38 PM / in 13 hours

RPT-Japan Sept core CPI rises 0.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose
0.7 percent in September from a year earlier, government data
showed on Friday.
    The core consumer price index, which includes oil products
but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median
estimate for a 0.8 percent annual gain.
    Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer
prices rose 0.2 percent in September from a year ago.
    Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the
nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in October from a year
earlier, versus a 0.5 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a
Reuters poll.

 (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.