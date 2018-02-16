FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

Japan's top FX official: recent FX moves one-sided, will respond as needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday that recent currency market moves had been one-sided and that the government would respond as necessary.

He said it was desirable for currencies to move in a way that reflected economic fundamentals.

Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, was speaking to reporters after a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

