Japan's top FX official: recent FX moves one-sided, will respond as needed

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa said on Friday that recent currency market moves had been one-sided and that the government would respond as necessary.

He said it was desirable for currencies to move in a way that reflected economic fundamentals.

Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, was speaking to reporters after a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)