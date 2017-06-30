FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Japan FSA announces new rules on smaller banks to contain interest-rate risk
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 5:07 AM / a month ago

Japan FSA announces new rules on smaller banks to contain interest-rate risk

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator said on Friday it would adopt a new rule for regional and small banks to guard against potential losses on their bond and other holdings.

Under the rule, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) will consult with each bank on how to ease the situation when potential losses on their asset holdings exceed 20 percent of their capital.

The new rule will take effect in the fiscal year starting next April, it said.

Regional banks have stepped up investment on assets vulnerable to interest-rate risk, such as foreign bonds, as their margins have been squeezed by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.