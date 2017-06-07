FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 2 months ago

Japan Q1 GDP revised down to 1.0 pct annualised expansion

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in the January-March period, revised down from a preliminary estimate of a 2.2 percent growth, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product (GDP) data compared with the median forecast of a 2.4 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure translates into a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.3 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against a preliminary reading of a 0.5 percent increase and the median estimate of a 0.6 percent expansion.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

