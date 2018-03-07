Japan Q4 GDP revised up to 1.6 pct annualised growth

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.6 percent in the final three months of 2017, revised up from a preliminary estimate of 0.5 percent growth due to an upward revision to capital expenditure, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product figure compared with the median estimate of 0.9 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose a revised 0.4 percent in real, price-adjusted terms. That compared with the initial reading of 0.1 percent growth and economists’ median estimate of a 0.2 percent gain.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)