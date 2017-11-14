FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Q3 GDP up 1.4 pct annualised on export growth
#Markets News
November 14, 2017 / 11:56 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

RPT-Japan Q3 GDP up 1.4 pct annualised on export growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Attaches to additional alert)

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1.4 percent in July-September, posting a seventh straight quarter of expansion led by growth in net exports, government data showed on Wednesday.

That marked the longest period of expansion since an eight-quarter run from April-June 1999 to January-March 2001.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product compared with a median estimate of a 1.3 percent annualised increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 2.6 percent annualised rate of expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent, matching the median estimate.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
