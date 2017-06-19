FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lipton: BOJ's new policy showing some success
June 19, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 months ago

IMF's Lipton: BOJ's new policy showing some success

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said on Monday the Bank of Japan's new monetary policy framework was already showing some success by bringing down market volatility and stabilising the bond yield curve.

"We're comfortable with the stance of (BOJ) monetary policy. Recent changes to the monetary policy ... (are) the right, useful approach," Lipton told a news conference.

"What's important is the maintenance of the approach that has been laid out and accompanying it with structural and fiscal agenda," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

