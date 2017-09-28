FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan jobless rate flat at 2.8 percent in August
September 28, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 19 days ago

Japan jobless rate flat at 2.8 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was flat at 2.8 percent in August and the availability of jobs held steady at the highest level since 1974, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, announced by the Internal Affairs ministry, matched economists’ median forecast.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.52 in August, unchanged from the previous month. The median forecast was for 1.53.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

