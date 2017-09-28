Japan jobless rate flat at 2.8 percent in August

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s jobless rate was flat at 2.8 percent in August and the availability of jobs held steady at the highest level since 1974, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, announced by the Internal Affairs ministry, matched economists’ median forecast.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.52 in August, unchanged from the previous month. The median forecast was for 1.53.

