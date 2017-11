FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that inflation expectations in Japan are picking up slightly.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda listens to questions from the audience after his speech at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kuroda, speaking at a European Central Bank conference, said inflation expectations in Japan are still backward looking and were influenced by a drop in oil prices.

Kuroda also said the BOJ will continue with its strong accommodative policy.