FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 16, 2018 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's MOF, FSA, BOJ to meet on markets Friday - MOF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Friday to discuss market developments, the MOF said.

Masatsugu Asakawa, Japan’s top currency diplomat, will hold a briefing after the meeting, the MOF said.

The meeting of executives from the three agencies is held once every few months and tends to be set when the yen rises sharply against the dollar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.