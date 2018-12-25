Japan's top currency official sees FX volatility rising

A Japan Yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese official said on Tuesday that volatility was rising in the currency market and the government will closely watch movements.

“Volatility is rising. Each country shares the G7/G20 view that excess volatility and disorderly moves are undesirable for the economy,” Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

“We will keep close watch on market moves with a sense of urgency, while thoroughly checking to see if there’s any speculative move,” he said.

Asakawa was speaking after a meeting with his counterparts from the Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency to discuss market developments.