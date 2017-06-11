FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
June 11, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 2 months ago

Japan April core machinery orders fall 3.1 pct mth/mth - govt

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders
fell 3.1 percent in April from the previous month, down for the
first time in three months, in a sign capital expenditure lacks
momentum, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.
    The fall in the core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the 1.3 percent drop expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
    It followed a 1.4 percent increase in March, the data
showed.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 2.7 percent
in April, versus a 0.7 percent decline in March and a 6.3
percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
    To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

