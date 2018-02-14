Japan Dec core machinery orders tumble 11.9 pct mth/mth

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders slid 11.9 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was more than the median estimate of a 2.3 percent fall expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, said they expected orders to rise 0.6 percent in January-March after a 0.1 percent decrease in October-December. For more background, see this PREVIEW To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)