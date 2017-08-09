FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June machinery orders fall 1.9 pct mth/mth
August 9, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 2 months ago

Japan June machinery orders fall 1.9 pct mth/mth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.9 percent in June from the previous month, posting the third straight month of declines, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a median market forecast for a 3.7 percent rise.

Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, would rise 7.0 percent in the July-September quarter.

To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

