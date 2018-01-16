FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 16, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated a day ago

Japan Nov core machinery orders up 5.7 pct mth/mth -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose
by 5.7 percent in November from the previous month, Cabinet
Office data showed on Wednesday, underlining a steady pickup in
capital expenditure.  
    The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with a 1.4 percent drop expected in a
Reuters poll of economists. It followed 5.0 percent growth in
October.
    Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, grew 4.1 percent in
November.
    For more background, see this PREVIEW              
    To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website:
    here

 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.