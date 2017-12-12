Japan Oct core machinery orders up 5.0 pct month/month

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.0 percent in October from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a big fall in the prior month in a sign of resilience in capital spending. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 3.0 percent increase in a Reuters poll. It followed a 8.1 percent decline in September. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 2.3 percent versus a 2.8 percent fall expected by economists. For the data on the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)