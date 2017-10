FILE PHOTO: A worker walks among steel rods at a steel collection facility in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 2.1 percent in August from the previous month, preliminary government data showed on Friday.

The reading compared with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists, and followed a 0.8 percent decline in July.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to fall 1.9 percent in September and rise 3.5 percent in October.