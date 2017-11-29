FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Oct industrial output up 0.5 pct month/month
November 29, 2017 / 11:58 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Japan Oct industrial output up 0.5 pct month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 0.5 percent in October, government data showed on Thursday, in a sign that global demand remained robust.

The result compared with a median market forecast for a 1.9 percent increase and followed a revised 1.0 percent decline in September.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8 percent in November and increase 3.5 percent in December.

For background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

