BOJ Suzuki: Room to debate fine-tuning of YCC -Mainichi

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hitoshi Suzuki said there is room to debate a fine-tuning of the central bank’s yield curve control (YCC) policy when inflation approaches its 2 percent target, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday.

“It’s inappropriate for interest rates to show no changes until the 2 percent inflation target is hit, and then jump abruptly once the target is achieved,” Suzuki said in the interview with the daily newspaper.

“There is room to debate a fine-tuning of YCC once inflation heads near 2 percent, so that markets can gradually accept the changes,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Reese)