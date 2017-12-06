Japan's JERA in talks with EDF to collaborate on LNG -spokesman

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - JERA Co, the world’s largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is in talks on collaborating on the super-cooled fuel with the trading arm of France’s state-controlled utility EDF, a spokesman at the Japanese company said on Wednesday.

The comment came after a Japanese regional daily, the Chunichi Newspaper, reported JERA is in talks to buy the French company’s LNG operations.

“It is true that we, JERA, are considering wide-ranging collaboration on LNG with EDF Trading,” spokesman Tsuyoshi Shiraishi told Reuters, declining to comment further.

An agreement on LNG with EDF Trading would follow JERA’s purchase of the French company’s coal and freight trading business that was completed a year ago.

JERA is a joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, formed to handle their fuel procurement operations. It is now getting set to take over their fossil fuel power generation businesses. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)