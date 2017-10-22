FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc on track for big election win - exit polls
October 22, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 days ago

Japan PM Abe's ruling bloc on track for big election win - exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition was on track for a big win in Sunday’s election, media exit polls showed, potentially reenergising a push towards his cherished goal of revising the post-war, pacifist constitution.

Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party-led (LDP) coalition was set to win 311 seats, keeping its two-thirds “super majority” in the 465-member lower house, an exit poll by TBS television showed. Some other broadcasters had the ruling bloc slightly below the two-thirds mark.

A hefty win raises the likelihood that Abe, who took office in December 2012, will win a third three-year-term as LDP leader next September and go on to become Japan’s longest-serving premier. It also means his “Abenomics” growth strategy centred on the hyper-easy monetary policy will likely continue.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Linda Sieg and Tim Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
