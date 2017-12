TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union (EU) have reached an agreement on a free trade pact, Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying on Friday.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a meeting of the Imperial Household Council to discuss the timeline for the abdication of Japan's Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo, Japan December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday the EU was very close to finalising a free trade deal with Japan.