Japanese authorities issue arrest warrant for suspect in Kyoto arson attack

A man prays outside the Kyoto Animation building which was torched by arson attack, in Kyoto, Japan, July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of an arson attack on an animation studio in western Japan that killed 34 people, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Authorities issued the warrant for 41-year-old Shinji Aoba related to arson and murder after the attack on Kyoto Animation on Thursday, NHK said.

Police plan to arrest Aoba, who has been hospitalised for heavy burns and was earlier airlifted by helicopter to a university hospital in nearby Osaka, once he recovers, NHK said.