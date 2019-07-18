Several dead in Japan animation studio fire: NHK

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, July 18, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Several people have died in a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyodo on Thursday and authorities are investigating a possible arson attack, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the police.

The police did not say how many had died, NHK said. The broadcaster reported earlier that the fire at the Kyoto Animation studio broke out around 10:30 a.m., injuring more than 30 people, of which 10 had been unconscious.