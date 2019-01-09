World News
Japan to seek talks with South Korea over Nippon Steel court decision

The logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.'s Kimitsu steel plant is pictured at its exhibition hall in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will seek talks with Seoul regarding a South Korean court decision against a Japanese company over the issue of wartime forced labour, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

A South Korean court on Tuesday approved a request by plaintiffs in a wartime forced labour case to seize part of the local assets of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Yonhap News Agency said, citing a court official.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government took the court decision seriously and that ministers would gather Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to respond.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

