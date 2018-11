SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s top court ruled on Thursday that Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) must compensate 11 South Koreans in two separate cases for their forced labour during World War Two.

The decision echoed the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict last month which ruled in favour of South Koreans seeking compensation from Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (5401.T) for their wartime forced labour.