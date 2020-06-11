BOJ Kuroda says Hong Kong's dollar peg policy key to its economy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2020, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the U.S. dollar is crucial to the health of the Hong Kong economy.

“We will carefully watch developments in Asian financial markets, including that of Hong Kong,” Kuroda told parliament.

Kuroda made the remark when asked by a ruling party lawmaker about U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Washington could review the Hong Kong currency’s peg to the U.S. dollar.