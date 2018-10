Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, review an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 29, 2018. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and Japan have signed a $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement on Monday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo, India said in a statement.

The agreement should help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets in India, the statement added.