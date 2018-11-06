Money News
November 6, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WTO upholds Japan's complaint over India's safeguard on steel imports

1 Min Read

A worker walks past a container ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

TOKYO/GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel largely upheld Japan’s complaint against a safeguard duty imposed by India on steel imports for two-and-a-half years, a ruling published on Tuesday showed.

The ruling, which can be appealed by either side, said India had broken the WTO rules and urged India to take corrective action, even though the disputed duties ended in March this year. The corrective action is for potential duties retroactively to be put on imported steel.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.