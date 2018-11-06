WTO upholds Japan's complaint over India's safeguard on steel imports

A worker walks past a container ship at Mundra Port in Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

TOKYO/GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel largely upheld Japan’s complaint against a safeguard duty imposed by India on steel imports for two-and-a-half years, a ruling published on Tuesday showed.

The ruling, which can be appealed by either side, said India had broken the WTO rules and urged India to take corrective action, even though the disputed duties ended in March this year. The corrective action is for potential duties retroactively to be put on imported steel.