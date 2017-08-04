Inpex sees gas output for Ichthys LNG project starting by year-end

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp expects gas production from the seabed for its offshore Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to start from around the end of the year, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Inpex in late April delayed the Ichthys start to the first quarter of next year, citing delays in the installation of offshore production facilities.

The floating production, storage and offloading unit for the project finally set sail last month to the Ichthys gas-condensate field from Okpo, South Korea, and there is no further delay, Inpex’s Senior Managing Executive Officer Masahiro Murayama said.

“There was some delay, but it’s going smoothly now,” he told reporters during a briefing on its first-quarter earnings results.

He added that production would begin with condensate, LNG and liquefied petroleum gas in that order. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)