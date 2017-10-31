FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokio Marine plans to hike foreign corporate bond holdings over Oct-March
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 10:32 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Tokio Marine plans to hike foreign corporate bond holdings over Oct-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holding of foreign corporate bonds by almost 70 billion yen ($618 million) in the half year to March, senior investment planning officials said on Tuesday.

The company also plans to put a full currency hedging on its foreign bond investments as the rise in the costs for such hedging has been within their expectations, they told Reuters in an interview. ($1 = 113.2500 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.