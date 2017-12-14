FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JERA says to integrate EDF Trading's LNG unit into their joint venture
December 14, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 2 days ago

Japan's JERA says to integrate EDF Trading's LNG unit into their joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) -

* JERA says has signed basic agreement with trading arm of French state-controlled utility EDF to integrate the French firm’s LNG business in JERA’s trading venture with EDF

* Agreement follows integration in April of the French company’s coal and freight trading business into JERA Trading, which is 67-percent owned by JERA and the rest by EDF Trading

* JERA, the world’s top LNG buyer, is a fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

