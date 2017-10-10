FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel shares untraded, set to drop on data falsification
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2017 / 12:03 AM / 8 days ago

Kobe Steel shares untraded, set to drop on data falsification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Kobe Steel Ltd were untraded on Tuesday morning as sell orders dwarfed buy orders after Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker revealed it had fabricated data to falsely show that its products met customer specifications.

Kobe Steel said on Sunday that about 4 percent of the aluminium and copper products that it shipped from September 2016 to August 2017 was falsely labelled as meeting the specifications requested by customers. The products were shipped to about 200 companies, a spokesman said.

Sell orders outpaced bids by a factor of roughly 60 to one in early trade. The Tokyo bourse was closed for a national holiday on Monday.

Kobe Steel has said the impact of the data falsification on its earnings is still unknown. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.