FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 26, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan court clears way for restart of Shikoku Electric reactor

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A court in Japan on Friday paved the way for Shikoku Electric Power Co to restart its only operable nuclear reactor, rejecting a lawsuit from residents to close the unit.

The decision allows the company to restart its Ikata No. 3 reactor on Saturday, after the Hiroshima High Court, in late September, lifted an injunction of December 2017 blocking operations of the 890-megawatt reactor.

In line with the High Court decision, the Hiroshima District Court in western Japan rejected the lawsuit filed by residents, most of them from the Hiroshima prefecture, the company said.

The reactor has been shut since October 2017 for scheduled maintenance. Other units at the site are set for decommissioning.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.