FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 21, 2018 / 10:47 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Japan nuclear power companies to form four-way alliance: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four major Japanese utility and engineering companies entered an alliance to combine all their nuclear operations under a combined company, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) (9501.T), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Toshiba (6502.T) and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T) have entered negotiations into the possibility of jointly decommissioning obsolete reactors, Nikkei said. (s.nikkei.com/2nUx6DI)

None of the companies were available for comment, outside market hours.

The move comes seven years after the Fukushima disaster that resulted in a devastating meltdown at TEPCO’s nuclear power station. The disaster spurred new safety standards which raised safety-related costs.

TEPCO has 11 boiling-water reactors, while Chubu Electric has five currently offline since the disaster, with a number of them unlikely to get official approval to restart, the newspaper added.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.