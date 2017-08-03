Japan PM Abe: Want to hit budget target by revitalising economy

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will stick to the government’s goal of turning the country’s budget balance to a surplus by fiscal 2020, but wants to do so by revitalising the economy.

“We will maintain the target but want to achieve economic growth, so that tax revenues will increase,” Abe said in an interview with public broadcaster NHK.

“It won’t make sense if the economy falters ... as a result of spending cuts aimed at achieving the budget-balance target,” he said.