12 days ago
Japan PM Abe apologises to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 2:57 AM / 12 days ago

Japan PM Abe apologises to nation over resignation of Cabinet Minister

Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada bows as she leaves her resignation news conference at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan July 28, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday apologized to the nation over the resignation of Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, saying he bore full responsibility for appointing her to the post.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida would take additional charge of the defence portfolio.

Earlier, embattled Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said she was resigning, after a series of gaffes, missteps and a cover-up at her ministry that have contributed to a plunge in public support for Abe.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

