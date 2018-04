TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering resigning over recent scandals involving his ministry, including alleged sexual harassment by a top official and document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Aso was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.