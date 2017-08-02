FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 days ago
Former Japanese defence minister Onodera to take post again - NHK
August 2, 2017 / 3:19 AM / 8 days ago

Former Japanese defence minister Onodera to take post again - NHK

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will appoint Itsunori Onodera as defence minister in a Cabinet reshuffle scheduled for Thursday, NHK television reported on Wednesday.

Onodera, who held the post for almost two years after Abe returned to power in 2012, will take over from interim minister Fumio Kishida, who stepped in temporarily after Tomomi Inada resigned amid a series of gaffes and a cover-up scandal that contributed to a plunge in public support for Abe.

Onodera's appointment comes amid regional instability as North Korea continues to test-launch missiles in defiance of U.N. sanctions, and as China maintains its assertive stance in the East and South China Seas. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Paul Tait)

