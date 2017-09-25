FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM to dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 7:14 AM / in 23 days

Japan PM to dissolve parliament's lower house on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to dissolve the lower house of parliament at the start of the extraordinary session on Thursday, a senior lawmaker of the Liberal Democratic Party said, paving the way for a snap election for the lower house.

The extraordinary session of parliament is set to start on Thursday.

Abe told a meeting of ruling party executives of his plans on Monday, the lawmaker said.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie

