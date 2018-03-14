FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan PM Abe says land-sale documents show no involvement by him or wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the documents disclosed this week related to a controversial discount land sale show there was no involvement by either him or his wife in the deal.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) and his wife Akie at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Abe and close ally Finance Minister Taro Aso are under pressure over the finance ministry’s admission this week that it had doctored records related to the sale of state-owned land to a school operator with ties to Abe’s wife, Akie.

“When you look at the documents even before they were altered, it is clear that my wife and I were not involved,” Abe said in parliament.

Abe and Aso both told the upper house’s budget committee on Wednesday that they had never instructed officials at the finance ministry to alter the documents.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

