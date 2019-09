Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

TOKYO (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit Japan from November 23 to 26, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The visit will be the first papal trip to Japan since 1981, he added.