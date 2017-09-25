FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post sets follow-up share sale price at 1,322 yen-filing
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 7:15 AM / in 23 days

Japan Post sets follow-up share sale price at 1,322 yen-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co set the price for its follow-up share sale at 1,322 yen per share, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The price is a 2 percent discount to Monday’s closing price of 1,349 yen and compares with the company’s 2015 IPO price of 1,400 yen.

Japan’s government earlier this month launched a process to sell part of its stake in the postal and financial giant. The offering is worth 22 percent of the outstanding shares.

The sale will be the first since the initial public offering of the postal firm and its two units, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd and Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.