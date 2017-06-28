FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a month ago

Japan Post can achieve growth via organic means alone - CEO

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co can achieve growth via organic means alone, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the postal and financial giant looks to takes a more cautious approach to mergers and acquisitions.

Japan Post last week said it was not looking to buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings, with sources telling Reuters that Japan Post failed to reach an agreement on the takeover price with the real estate firm's largest shareholder, Nomura Holdings Inc. (Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

