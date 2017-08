SYDNEY (Reuters) - An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.8 hit northeast of Tokyo on Japan's main island of Honshu on Thursday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported.

The quake was measured at a depth of 33 km (20 miles) about 79 km (49 miles) east-northeast of Iwaki on Honshu. There was no immediate warning of a tsunami issued by the Hawaii-based PTWC.