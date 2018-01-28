FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Japan's Rakuten says studying purchase of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Rakuten Inc said on Monday it is considering the acquisition of Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd.

A media report on Monday said Rakuten will buy the insurance firm owned by Nomura Holdings for 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($368 million to $460 million).

Rakuten said the report was not based on an announcement by the company and it would disclose more information when appropriate.

$1 = 108.7400 yen Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Richard Pullin

