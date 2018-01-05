Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to combine crude loading programmes

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu have started work to integrate the so-called loading programmes through which they purchase crude, Idemitsu’s CEO said

* The two companies expect to finish this loading integration in the second-half of 2018, Idemitsu CEO Takashi Tsukioka told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event to mark the New Year

* Idemitsu said last month that it and Showa Shell would combine management of their key businesses, pursuing a merger bitterly opposed by a core investor - Idemitsu’s founding family

* Japan’s second- and fourth-biggest refiners by sales aim to win over Idemitsu’s founding family by showing successful examples of “synergies” between the two companies, Tsukioka said

* He added that Idemitsu was “not considering taking forceful measures for integration without gaining the founding family’s understanding” ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)