VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about a peace treaty between Japan and Russia, Abe said in his opening remarks before the meeting with Putin in Vladivostok on Monday.

Japan's Prime Minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a meeting on the LDP party leader election at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Russian and Japanese militaries are cooperating for the first time, Putin said during the same opening remarks.